Collins scored 20 points, South Florida beats Colgate 73-63

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins scored 20 points, Alexis Yetna added 14 and South Florida beat Colgate 73-63 on Friday night in the first meeting of the teams.

Laquincy Rideau scored 12 points with three assists for the Bulls (6-2), who shot 47 percent to the Raiders’ 39 percent and outscored them 30-18 in the paint. It was Collins’ fourth 20-point game of the season.

Rapolas Ivanauskas‘ 3 put Colgate up 51-45 midway through the second half, but the Bulls tied it at 51 before Michael Durr’s go-ahead dunk amid a 14-2 run and South Florida led 60-53 with 4:46 to go on Yetna’s layup. Colgate closed to within seven points on Ivanauskas’ free throws with 2:10 left, but got no closer.

South Florida’s T.J. Lang tied it at 24 with a free throw, but Ivanauskas hit two from the line for a 36-34 Raiders’ halftime lead.

Jordan Burns scored 17 points and Ivanauskas had 14 with seven rebounds for Colgate (5-3), which turned it over 20 times.