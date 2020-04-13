Who said there wasn’t going to be a chaotic NCAA Tournament this year?

After a wild first round, the FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket Challenge delivered another plethora of upsets in the round of 32, leaving the bracket turned upside down.

Let’s see where everyone stands:

How sweet it is! The Sweet 16 of our Ultimate Fan Bracket is SET! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/B3N9KNkj3M — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 13, 2020

Three of our No. 1 seeds still remain, but three of the four No. 2 seeds fell in the second round, leaving the Kentucky Wildcats as the last 2-seed standing.

The second-seeded Michigan State Spartans fell victim to the BYU Cougars, a 10-seed in the West Region of the bracket.

WE DID IT!! Nice work Cougar Nation!! https://t.co/NAt3PnBG6A — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) April 13, 2020

Cougars 1, Wildcats 0.

The energy of BYU head coach Mark Pope has clearly rubbed off on his fanbase.

BYU will be facing off against arguably the hottest fanbase in the Fan Bracket Challenge: the Dayton Flyers, an 11-seed in the West Region.

For the second-straight round, @DaytonMBB fans crushed our Ultimate Fan Bracket 🙌 #FoxFanVote pic.twitter.com/JrGJZX0RdJ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 13, 2020

The Flyers toppled the third-seeded Wisconsin Badgers to advance to the Sweet 16.

Some dancing is in order.

Wisconsin had no choice but to tip its cap to Dayton.

Twitter game respect Twitter game Respect to Flyer Fans for a fight Go win the whole thing 💯 pic.twitter.com/ekbAzip03D — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 13, 2020

Moving on, 2-seed Oklahoma was stunned by the Oregon Ducks, a 7-seed in the West Region, while 2-seed Notre Dame was also upset by the 7-seed Ohio State in the South Region.

The Buckeyes just wanted it a little bit more than the Fighting Irish.

Moving on to the Round of 32❗ ⬇️VOTE NOW⬇️ https://t.co/fS16m76yzb — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 9, 2020

When the East Region’s 13-seed, the Murray State Racers, upset the 4-seed Arizona in the Round of 64, there wasn’t too much excitement.

Murray State played it chill.

We’ve advanced to the second round! Vote here! #GoRacers https://t.co/2N6CBshLj2 — Murray State MBB (@RacersHoops) April 9, 2020

But after upsetting 5-seed Villanova in the Round of 32, the Racers’ excitement could no longer be contained.

🗣 SURVIVE AND ADVANCE!!! 😅#RacerNation is moving onto the Sweet 16!! https://t.co/FIhBTpb7lt — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) April 13, 2020

Murray State will have its hands full in the next round against the 1-seed North Carolina, a school looking to add to its impressive resume of NCAA tournament accolades.

Does this count as our 3️⃣5️⃣th Sweet Sixteen⁉ GOOD WORK TAR HEELS❕❕❕ Stay tuned for the next vote 🗳 https://t.co/EL4eEJDpqA — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 13, 2020

Classic UNC – winning is a way of life.

As for the Midwest Region, the 12-seed UMBC Retrievers are no stranger to Cinderella stories, pulling off their second straight upset, knocking off the 4-seed Maryland Terrapins.

When you win the in-state battle to advance to the Sweet 16! #RetrieverNation https://t.co/OoMG2Kgj33 pic.twitter.com/5i4CueTyzg — UMBC Men's Basketball (@UMBC_MBB) April 13, 2020

The competition will get stiffer in the Sweet 16 however, as the Retrievers will face off against 1-seed, the Indiana Hoosiers.

With the Sweet 16 set to begin, teams are calling on their fans now more than ever.

The Purdue Boilermakers, the 6-seed in the East Region, are calling on their fans to help them get past the red-hot Oregon Ducks.

Got the 🦆 in the next round. Stay tuned to vote! https://t.co/j82nQ8rCVM — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 13, 2020

And the West Region’s top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks are looking to deploy their massive fanbase to take down the 4-seed Tennessee Volunteers.

Take the two seconds and VOTE, Jayhawk Nation! 👇 https://t.co/Dmjcwady6k — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) April 13, 2020

Those Volunteers might be giving by nature, but they aren’t going down without a fight.

But the matchup to watch will take place in the South Region.

The 3-seed Michigan Wolverines take on their bitter rival in the 7-seed Ohio State Buckeyes, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Our mentions the next couple of days with @OhioStateHoops and @umichbball facing off in the Ultimate Fan Bracket 😅 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/twJhZJpgUU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 13, 2020

Ohio State is aware of the importance of this matchup.

Alright Buckeye Nation,

Here’s an opportunity to do one of our favorite pastimes…#BeatTTUN 😤 Vote below https://t.co/2wUMu7sYOS — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) April 13, 2020

We absolutely love it.

