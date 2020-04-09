Upset alert!

We’re onto the Round of 32 in the Ultimate Fan Bracket, and the Round of 64 was a fun one – filled with quite a few surprises.

Let’s see where everyone stands:

On to the Round of 32 in our Ultimate Fan Bracket! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/OtrnELkpss — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 9, 2020

One of our No. 1 seeds, Duke, went down in the first round!

The Blue Devils fell at the hands of 16-seed, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Took 140 games for the 1-16 upset to happen in the NCAA tournament, only one matchup in the ultimate fan bracket, sorry Duke https://t.co/DR53cgJb2i — Tate (@tatefrazier) April 9, 2020

It wouldn’t be the first time the Blue Devils fell at the hands of Lehigh.

Poor, Duke.

But that wasn’t the only upset that blew our minds.

The UMBC Retrievers, a 12-seed, had an Iron Man moment over the 5-seed Virginia Cavaliers.

And they loved every second of it.

Awww sweet! We got to be Iron Man *epic guitar riff* https://t.co/ugAL5MlVEY — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 9, 2020

You know what they say about the NCAA tournament…

However, the Retrievers seem to be a little worried about their next matchup, the 4th-seeded Maryland Terrapins.

Can they channel their inner Super Hero again?

Our second round matchup tho… https://t.co/iyihO63aGy — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 9, 2020

And despite their major upset over 4-seed Arizona, Murray State – a 13-seed – played it relatively cool.

We’ve advanced to the second round! Vote here! #GoRacers https://t.co/2N6CBshLj2 — Murray State MBB (@RacersHoops) April 9, 2020

Now that we’ve got upsets on your mind, head over to our CBBonFOX Twitter to vote for which upset you think stole the show in the Round of 64:

Plenty of upsets in our Ultimate Fan Bracket! 😱 Which was the most impressive in the Round of 64? #FOXFanVote — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 9, 2020

Back to the fans.

The 11th-seeded Dayton Flyers lived up to their name, flying right over 6-seed, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Not so fast, Hawkeyes 😏@DaytonMBB defeats Iowa to advance to the Round of 32 in our Ultimate Fan Bracket #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/QOedAKS4xr — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 9, 2020

All it took was a few words of encouragement from Flyers superstar forward Obi Toppin.

And now, Dayton is ready for the Round of 32:

But they’re up against some stiff competition in 3-seed, the Wisconsin Badgers, which defeated 14-seed Montana in the Round of 64.

The Wisconsin Badgers were right on Dayton’s heels in highest number of votes, and it looks like they won’t be going down without a fight.

Still in the Big 10, No. 3 seed Michigan is feeling confident after its first round win over 14-seed UNC Wilmington.

Plus, their competitor, the 6th-seeded Wofford Terriers, are hyped for battle.

The Fighting Illini of Illinois, a 6-seed, had a close call in the first round, but survived 11-seed Loyola Chicago.

Now, they’re fired up for their next matchup against 3-seed West Virginia.

Michigan State’s mascot Sparty is bringing his warrior mentality to the bracket, and after helping the 2nd-seeded Spartans move past 15-seed Hawaii, Sparty is ready for a Round of 32 matchup with 10-seed BYU.

The FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket Challenge is off and running, and schools across the country are invested.

Remember, there’s a serious prize at stake:

Let’s see what school can bring home the glory.