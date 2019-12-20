Colgate hosts Columbia

Columbia (3-8) vs. Colgate (8-4)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays host to Columbia in a non-conference matchup. Colgate beat Cincinnati by one point on the road last week, while Columbia came up short in a 90-54 game to Duquesne on Dec. 12.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas has averaged 13 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jordan Burns has put up 15.3 points. For the Lions, Mike Smith has averaged 21.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists while Randy Brumant has put up 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Smith has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Columbia is 0-7 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Colgate is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Columbia has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.9 points and allowing 73.3 points during those contests. Colgate has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is rated second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.