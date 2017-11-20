Cincinnati all business heading to Cayman Islands (Nov 20, 2017)

No. 12 Cincinnati traveled to the Cayman Islands “to get some hardware,” not to go on vacation, senior forward Kyle Washington said as the Bearcats prepared to face unbeaten Buffalo on Monday in the opening day of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Bearcats (3-0) oppose the Bulls (2-0) in a game that Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin anticipates will be a tough challenge. The Bulls are picked by coaches and media to win the Mid-American Conference East Division.

“It’s time to get some resistance,” said Cronin, whose team has routed Savannah State, Western Carolina and Coppin State by an average winning margin of more than 40 points.

In order to keep his team focused, Cronin told his players they can take a vacation to the Cayman Islands later in their lives.

“We’re here on a mission,” Washington told Cincinnati.com. “I wish I was going down to the Cayman Islands for a regular vacation, but we’re here to get some hardware.”

Cincinnati will play three games in three days with the potential of facing Iowa (3-0) in the final Wednesday night at the 2,000-seat John Gray Gymnasium. After the Monday game, Cincinnati will face either Alabama-Birmingham (3-0) or Richmond (0-2).

“We need to start to play some teams that can beat us if we don’t play well,” Cronin said.

Buffalo fits that description. The Bulls are coming off NCAA Tournament appearances the past two seasons.

Junior forward Nick Perkins (21.0 points per game) and guard CJ Massinburg (16.5) are scoring threats. Junior guard Dontay Caruthers (team-leading 58 steals last year) earned the 2016-17 MAC Defensive Player of the Year award, and 6-foot-7 guard Jeremy Harris was one of the top junior college players in the nation last season.

Buffalo nearly blew a 12-point lead in the second half against Jacksonville State on Thursday but prevailed 81-76. The Bulls also beat cross-town rival Canisius 80-75 in the season opener.

“We still need to do a better job figuring out ways to close games out, but I am really happy with the energy, the defense, and the toughness that we showed throughout the (Jacksonville State) game,” said Buffalo coach Nate Oats, who is in his third season after Bobby Hurley left to coach Arizona State.

Cincinnati enters the tournament ranked No. 8 nationally in scoring. Sophomore guard Jarron Cumberland leads the Bearcats with 16.3 points per game. Junior guard Jacob Evans is at 13 points per game, and junior point guard Cane Broome, a transfer from Sacred Heart, is averaging 12 points a game. Three others average in double figures.

The Bearcats are also No. 1 nationally in rebound margin (plus-25.3), No. 2 in assists (71), No. 3 in rebounds (163) and No. 4 in average winning margin (41.3).

Cronin believes his team has the right mindset to not be distracted by the tropical atmosphere of the Cayman Islands.

“I think it’s easier,” Cronin said. “Their girlfriends, they’re all at home. I’m dead serious. This team is a little bit different than any team I’ve ever coached, too. I get guys, they complain if (Cincinnati basketball operations manager) Mark Berger gets them fast food. Like, Gary (Clark) and Kyle don’t eat fried food.

“I’ve got guys on this team that are really trying to have a great season and make basketball their career. So I don’t anticipate the fact that the weather is warm will be an issue with these guys at all.”