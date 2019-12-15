Childs, Barcello help BYU beat Utah St. at Beehive Classic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Yoeli Childs had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Alex Barcello scored five of his seven points in the final two minutes, and BYU held on for a 68-64 win over Utah State on Saturday night at the Beehive Classic.

It was Childs’ third consecutive double-double. TJ Haws added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, with five assists and two steals for BYU.

The Cougars (9-4) never trailed in the second half and Childs made back-to-back baskets to make it 46-37 early in the second. Utah State scored eight consecutive points to tie it at 50-all with 12:30 to play and Justin Bean made two layups 27 seconds apart to trim the Aggies’ deficit to 63-62 with 2:15 remaining. Barcello hit a jumper 17 seconds later. Neemias Queta made two free throws for Utah State with 1:42 left and neither team scored again until Barcello hit a 3 to make it 68-64 with 27 seconds to go.

Alphonso Anderson led Utah State (10-2) with 14 points and Abel Porter scored 13. Anderson and Porter combined to make 11 of 18 (61%) while the rest of the Aggies shot 29.7% (11 of 37). Sam Merrill and Queta added 11 apiece.

The Beehive Classic — held annually at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, since 2017 — drew a record crowd of 14,383. It was announced Wednesday that 2019 would be the final year of the event, a showcase that featured Utah, Utah State, BYU and Weber State, four of Utah’s six Division I programs.