Chattanooga goes up against Cumberland University

Cumberland University vs. Chattanooga (8-5)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chattanooga Mocs are set to battle the Phoenix of NAIA member Cumberland University. Chattanooga is coming off a 68-64 win at UNC-Asheville in its most recent game.

STELLAR SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Through 13 games, Chattanooga’s Matt Ryan has connected on 32.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 80.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Chattanooga scored 92 and came away with a 31-point win over Cumberland University when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga went 2-8 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Mocs offense put up 67.6 points per matchup in those 10 contests.