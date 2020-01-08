Charleston looks to extend streak vs Elon

College of Charleston (10-6, 4-0) vs. Elon (4-12, 0-3)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its fifth straight conference win against Elon. College of Charleston’s last CAA loss came against the Northeastern Huskies 70-67 on March 11, 2019. Elon has dropped its last four games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: College of Charleston has leaned on senior leadership this year while Elon has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Cougars, seniors Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 75 percent of all Cougars points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 43 percent of Elon’s points this season, including 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Phoenix have scored 72 points per game against CAA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riller has made or assisted on 50 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-9 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Elon has an assist on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) across its past three contests while College of Charleston has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.