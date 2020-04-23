In the end, it’ll be blue-blood…

…against BYU-blood.

After two telling Final Four matchups, the FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket is on to the championship round, where No. 1 seed North Carolina will take on Cinderella and No. 10 seed, the BYU Cougars.

TAR HEELS 🆚 COUGARS@UNC_Basketball and @BYUbasketball advance to the Final of our Ultimate Fan Bracket! 🙌🔥 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/Q2Ug4YBtZd — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 23, 2020

If the Fan Bracket Final Four was any indication, we’re in for a doozy of a title tilt.

In one semifinal, UNC – the 1-seed in the East Region – took on South Region 3-seed, the Michigan Wolverines.

And both of these schools were invested to the max.

Former Tar Heel stars Marcus Paige and Coby White jumped into the fray:

Gotta jump at any chance to vote for the Heels! 🐏🐏 https://t.co/1o4OSO3eoc — Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 21, 2020

In fact, with each passing hour, the UNC alumni base just seemed to get more invested:

Go crazy‼️ keep voting https://t.co/6pXoBrYkU5 — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) April 22, 2020

You know what to do!!! https://t.co/ucJcVG1hrN — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) April 22, 2020

You would think these guys are playing in the Final Four their darn selves.

UNC even brought in OG Tar Heel Rick Fox!

You know who I voted for ! #GoHeels https://t.co/fUvZeKBHJy — Rick Fox (@RickFox) April 22, 2020

And then, out of nowhere, it got real serious in Chapel Hill:

Y’all gotta vote for the boys!!!! https://t.co/ApOEzMtOnd — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 22, 2020

Vinsanity?!

That’s almost unfair.

But, Juwan Howard and his Wolverines were not to be outdone.

While there were no Chris Webber or Jalen Rose tweet-sightings, the Maize Rage was doin’ its thang.

You can never go wrong with Mo Wagner GIFs.

All tied up with less than 24 hours to go! We need every Michigan fan to come out and support! Fan accounts, players, coaches, we need them all to support! Share, retweet, and get every corner of 〽️ Twitter on this! Let’s win this, and #LetsRage 〽️🔥 https://t.co/91dBByt8eH pic.twitter.com/1a9cNsKqsQ — Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) April 22, 2020

That’s some serious encouragement.

And as of this morning, this fan bracket matchup was as tight as it gets:

1 hour remaining and it’s 50/50! VOTE to send @umichbball or @UNC_Basketball to the Final of our Ultimate Fan Bracket! #FOXFanVote https://t.co/ztp4bKXMud — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 23, 2020

Both schools were pushing their fans to give it their all:

We need another push! If you’ve shared, we need you to do it again! We’re so close to the end and we need to finish strong! Go Vote, and #LetsRage 〽️🔥 https://t.co/91dBByt8eH — Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) April 23, 2020

Come on Carolina … just 1 hour left. Get your vote in for the Tar Heels! https://t.co/BR0cMAYuou — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) April 23, 2020

In the end, the big dog prevailed:

But look at that margin!

Congrats to Michigan.

Helluva run and classy in defeat.

Major respect to @UNC_Basketball and their fans, that rally was impressive. Good luck going forward! https://t.co/91dBByt8eH pic.twitter.com/aiJXF2Yqvd — Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) April 23, 2020

In the other semifinal matchup, the Midwest Region’s 1-seed, the Indiana Hoosiers, would be tasked with slowing down the BYU train.

In the West Region, the 10-seed Cougars upset the 7-seed Missouri Tigers in the first round and then knocked off 2-seed Michigan State in the second round.

BYU then defeated No. 11 Dayton in the Sweet 16, followed by No. 4 Tennessee in the Elite 8.

In short, it’s been quite the Cinderella run for the Cougars.

Get it, get it, get it.

Indiana would surely serve as the Cougars’ toughest task, but from the outset, BYU was up for it, especially considering its performance through the first few rounds.

3 of our Final Four teams have eclipsed the 100k votes mark in our Ultimate Fan Bracket 👏👏 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/jeJQdTvJbA — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 21, 2020

And with their Final Four matchup underway, BYU fans didn’t let off the gas.

Less than 2 days left to vote and @BYUbasketball and @umichbball have the lead in the Final Four of our Ultimate Fan Bracket! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/v2hd5EDOMu — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 21, 2020

With under 24 hours to go, BYU was still accelerating.

Can @IndianaMBB pull off a wild comeback? Who will get it done between @umichbball and @UNC_Basketball? Reminder that voting ends tomorrow at 12pm ET! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/60zCJVCygl — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 22, 2020

In the end, the Cougar fanbase did what it’s been doing for weeks on end – win decisively.

Now, we have a championship matchup that will undoubtedly come down to the wire.

1️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ votes is all that separated @UNC_Basketball and Michigan in the Final Four 😳 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/Ol0CjNjJxO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 23, 2020

Remember, a huge, massive, gargantuan prize is on the line for the winning fanbase.

👀 Don't forget, the winner of our Ultimate Fan Bracket gets to put a billboard like this in their rivals' city, courtesy of FOX Sports! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/LwlsVpeGh6 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 21, 2020

Good luck to both fanbases and congratulations for making it this far!

But there can only be one FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fanbase!