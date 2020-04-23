We’re down to the final two in the FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket

In the end, it’ll be blue-blood…

…against BYU-blood.

After two telling Final Four matchups, the FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket is on to the championship round, where No. 1 seed North Carolina will take on Cinderella and No. 10 seed, the BYU Cougars.

If the Fan Bracket Final Four was any indication, we’re in for a doozy of a title tilt.

In one semifinal, UNC – the 1-seed in the East Region – took on South Region 3-seed, the Michigan Wolverines.

And both of these schools were invested to the max.

Former Tar Heel stars Marcus Paige and Coby White jumped into the fray:

In fact, with each passing hour, the UNC alumni base just seemed to get more invested:

You would think these guys are playing in the Final Four their darn selves.

UNC even brought in OG Tar Heel Rick Fox!

And then, out of nowhere, it got real serious in Chapel Hill:

Vinsanity?!

That’s almost unfair.

But, Juwan Howard and his Wolverines were not to be outdone.

While there were no Chris Webber or Jalen Rose tweet-sightings, the Maize Rage was doin’ its thang.

You can never go wrong with Mo Wagner GIFs.

That’s some serious encouragement.

And as of this morning, this fan bracket matchup was as tight as it gets:

Both schools were pushing their fans to give it their all:

In the end, the big dog prevailed:

But look at that margin!

Congrats to Michigan.

Helluva run and classy in defeat.

In the other semifinal matchup, the Midwest Region’s 1-seed, the Indiana Hoosiers, would be tasked with slowing down the BYU train.

In the West Region, the 10-seed Cougars upset the 7-seed Missouri Tigers in the first round and then knocked off 2-seed Michigan State in the second round.

BYU then defeated No. 11 Dayton in the Sweet 16, followed by No. 4 Tennessee in the Elite 8.

In short, it’s been quite the Cinderella run for the Cougars.

Get it, get it, get it.

Indiana would surely serve as the Cougars’ toughest task, but from the outset, BYU was up for it, especially considering its performance through the first few rounds.

And with their Final Four matchup underway, BYU fans didn’t let off the gas.

With under 24 hours to go, BYU was still accelerating.

In the end, the Cougar fanbase did what it’s been doing for weeks on end – win decisively.

Now, we have a championship matchup that will undoubtedly come down to the wire.

Remember, a huge, massive, gargantuan prize is on the line for the winning fanbase.

Good luck to both fanbases and congratulations for making it this far!

But there can only be one FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fanbase!