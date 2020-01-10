BYU looks to extend streak vs Portland

Portland (9-8, 1-1) vs. Brigham Young (12-5, 1-1)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. In its last seven wins against the Pilots, Brigham Young has won by an average of 20 points. Portland’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, an 84-81 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOJO: JoJo Walker has connected on 38.7 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 3-5 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Pilots are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 4-8 on the year otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Brigham Young has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among WCC teams.