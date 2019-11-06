Butler gets 2019-20 season underway against IUPUI

IUPUI (0-0) vs. Butler (0-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Indianapolis programs will do battle as Butler gets its 2019-20 season going by hosting the IUPUI Jaguars. IUPUI went 16-17 last year and finished sixth in the Horizon, while Butler ended up 16-17 and finished 10th in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last year. The Bulldogs offense put up 72.6 points per matchup on their way to a 9-5 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. IUPUI went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season.