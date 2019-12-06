Buffalo faces DePaul

Buffalo (5-3) vs. DePaul (9-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays host to Buffalo in a non-conference matchup. DePaul beat Texas Tech by five points in overtime at home on Wednesday, while Buffalo came up short in a 90-76 game at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 59.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Demons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. DePaul has an assist on 51 of 85 field goals (60 percent) across its past three outings while Buffalo has assists on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout DePaul defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36 percent, the 13th-lowest mark in Division I. Buffalo has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent through eight games (ranking the Bulls 267th).