BU plays host to New Hampshire

New Hampshire (2-1) vs. Boston University (1-2)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and Boston University look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of ugly road losses in their last game. Boston University lost 62-47 to Vermont on Wednesday, while New Hampshire came up short in a 74-61 game at St. John’s on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Boston University’s Walter Whyte has averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and two steals while Max Mahoney has put up nine points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Nick Guadarrama has averaged 19.7 points, 12 rebounds and two steals while Sean Sutherlin has put up 13 points and 8.3 rebounds.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Guadarrama has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.