Brodeur, Washington help Penn roll past Delaware State 76-48

DOVER, Del. (AP) — AJ Brodeur had 10 points, matched a career-high with 13 rebounds and added a season-best five assists to help lead Pennsylvania to a 76-48 victory over Delaware State on Tuesday night.

It was a consecutive double-double and third of the season for Brodeur. Freshman Bryce Washington had career highs of 16 points and eight rebounds for Penn (6-2).

The Quakers have won two straight since double-digit losses to then-No. 12 Kansas State and Oregon State in the Paradise Jam tournament. Penn made 13 3-point shots and has 28 in the last two games. Jackson Donahue, who finished with nine points, and Washington made three apiece from long range.

Johquin Wiley scored 19 points to lead Delaware State (1-6).

The Quakers had a double-digit lead with about seven minutes left in the first half and built a 41-27 halftime advantage. Penn opened the second half on a 15-2 run to stretch the lead to 56-29 with 13:28 remaining.