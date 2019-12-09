Bowie lifts Sam Houston St. past Louisiana Tech 71-68

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Chad Bowie had 22 points as Sam Houston State narrowly beat Louisiana Tech 71-68 on Sunday.

Zach Nutall had 18 points for Sam Houston State (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kai Mitchell added 15 points.

Amorie Archibald had 20 points for the Bulldogs (6-3). Kalob Ledoux added 15 points and DaQuan Bracey scored 12.

Article continues below ...

Sam Houston State plays Wiley at home next Sunday. Louisiana Tech matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday.