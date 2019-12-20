Boeheim, Cornell visit Hartford

Cornell (1-8) vs. Hartford (5-7)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jimmy Boeheim and Cornell will battle Hunter Marks and Hartford. The junior Boeheim has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Marks, a sophomore, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Hartford’s Marks, Moses Flowers and Miroslav Stafl have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 24.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Cornell has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.2 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Big Red. Hartford has an assist on 40 of 67 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Cornell has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford is ranked second in the America East with an average of 71.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Hawks have pushed that total to 75.8 possessions per game over their last three games.