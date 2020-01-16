BCU looks for home win vs NC Central

NC Central (6-11, 2-1) vs. Bethune-Cookman (9-9, 3-1)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks for its fourth straight win over NC Central at Moore Gym. The last victory for the Eagles at Bethune-Cookman was a 65-51 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. . For NC Central, Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 65.3 points per game and allowed 59 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.7 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jordan Perkins has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all NC Central field goals over the last three games. Perkins has 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 9-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Eagles are 0-8 when allowing 66 or more points and 6-3 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: NC Central’s Graves has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 31 over the last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: NC Central has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.6 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Eagles have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.9 percent of all possessions.