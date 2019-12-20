Baker, Rutgers host Lafayette

Lafayette (7-2) vs. Rutgers (8-3)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Justin Jaworski and Lafayette will face Geo Baker and Rutgers. Jaworski has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.2 over his last five games. Baker is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Rutgers’ Baker has averaged 12.5 points and 4.4 assists while Ron Harper Jr. has put up 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Leopards, Jaworski has averaged 20.7 points while Myles Cherry has put up 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 47.3 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Leopards are 5-0 when turning the ball over 14 times or fewer and 2-2 when the team exceeds that total.

TWO STREAKS: Lafayette has won its last three road games, scoring 76 points and allowing 65 points during those contests. Rutgers has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 56.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette is rated first among Patriot League teams with an average of 77.8 points per game. The Leopards have averaged 83.6 per game over their five-game winning streak.