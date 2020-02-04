Atwood, Lamar host Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (7-15, 6-5) vs. Lamar (11-11, 5-6)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rylan Bergersen and Central Arkansas will face T.J. Atwood and Lamar. The junior Bergersen is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games. Atwood, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Atwood is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Davion Buster has complemented Atwood and is accounting for 15.1 points and two steals per game. The Bears are led by Bergersen, who is averaging 15 points and 4.9 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 81.5 points per game and allowed 78.4 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 68.8 points scored and 94.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 22.5 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-9 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 11-2 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Lamar has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 62.8 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).