American goes up against Georgetown

American (4-6) vs. Georgetown (9-3)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Georgetown in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Georgetown beat Samford by 28 points, while American came up short in a 77-74 game to Stony Brook.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 36 percent of Georgetown’s points this season and 44 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For American, Sa’eed Nelson, Jacob Boonyasith and Mark Gasperini have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has directly created 41 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. S. Nelson has 21 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Georgetown has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 68.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Georgetown has an assist on 58 of 99 field goals (58.6 percent) over its past three outings while American has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgetown offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 16th among Division 1 teams. The American defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th).