Akron looks to extend streak vs Toledo

Toledo (9-8, 1-3) vs. Akron (14-3, 4-0)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its fifth straight conference win against Toledo. Akron’s last MAC loss came against the Buffalo Bulls 82-46 on March 14, 2019. Toledo fell short in a 74-67 game at home to Central Michigan in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Marreon Jackson and Luke Knapke have led the Rockets. M. Jackson is averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists while Knapke is putting up 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Zips have been led by seniors Loren Cristian Jackson and Xeyrius Williams. L. Jackson has averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 assists while Williams has put up 14.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Zips have allowed only 55.8 points per game to MAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Toledo is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 9-3 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 14-0 when they hold opposing teams to 79 points or fewer and 0-3 when opponents exceed 79 points. The Rockets are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 4-8 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAC teams.