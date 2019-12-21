Akron faces Liberty in Washington

Akron (9-2) vs. Liberty (13-0)

, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Liberty are set to collide in a postseason game in Washington. Liberty earned a 66-54 win over Towson in its most recent game, while Akron won 62-61 against Tulane in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Xeyrius Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Zips. Loren Cristian Jackson is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 14.5 points and 4.9 assists per game. The Flames have been led by Scottie James, who is averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 28.1 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Akron is a perfect 9-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Zips are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Akron’s Tyler Cheese has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the last five games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 50.5 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.