Rick Rude to be honored at 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

Old school WWE fans are about to finally be able to cross off a major name from their WWE Hall of Fame list. On Thursday night, it was revealed that “Ravishing” Rick Rude will be enshrined into history at this year’s event in Orlando.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will happen the night before WrestleMania 33, and is already shaping up to be an incredible night. Earlier this week, “Diamond” Dallas Page was announced as this year’s first name to be honored. Now, one of the biggest missing names on the board will finally get his time in the spotlight.

Rick Rude was one of the most charismatic bad guys to step in the ring. With his flashy and colorful robes and his ring gear, which would often have designs to antagonize his opponents, Rude strutted to the ring. Once in the ring, he would rile the fans up by calling them names and then ordering them to “keep the noise down, while I take off my robe and show the ladies what a REAL man looks like.”

He had a four-year WWE career that saw him become Intercontinental Champion by defeating The Ultimate Warrior. It led to a special “pose-down challenge” at the 1989 Royal Rumble. In 1991, Rude left for WCW, and would go on to defeat Sting for the United States Championship less than a month after his debut. He would later capture the International World Heavyweight Championship during his run.

His career was definitely worthy of a Hall of Fame induction, and he will be honored on April 17, the night before WrestleMania 33. With Rude now joining DDP, it will be very interesting to see who else will be inducted this year.

