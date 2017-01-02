The 20 most stunning photos from the NHL’s Centennial Classic

The NHL rang in the new year with a Centennial Classic celebrating 100 years of the league. The outdoor game was played at BMO Field in Toronto and saw the Maple Leafs play host to the Detroit Red Wings in an Original Six showdown.

The outdoor games are always pretty spectacular to watch, if for no other reason than taking in the sights and beauty of the setting.

Though Sunday's game got off to sluggish start, it featured a wild third period that saw the Red Wings stage a dramatic late comeback and tie the game with just one second left in regulation.

Ultimately, Toronto's Auston Matthews potted the game-winner in overtime to save the day for hometown fans. But regardless of the scoreboard, it looked to be a pretty special event that anyone in attendance won't soon forget.

Here are some of the best sights from the New Year's day spectacle.

Getty Images

Getty Images