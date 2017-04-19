Schwarber, Cubs rally past Brewers to snap 4-game skid (Apr 18, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five down in a 9-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Wade Davis got his third save and the bullpen retired 15 of its final 16 batters as the Cubs snapped a four-game skid.

The Brewers staked Jimmy Nelson to a 5-0 lead in the third, but the right-hander couldn’t make it hold, allowing seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Jared Hughes (1-1) took the loss.

Brett Anderson pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and eight hits. Justin Grimm (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.

Thames set a Brewers record by getting a hit in his 12th straight start to begin the season. The former Korean star has an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games.

Travis Shaw went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Milwaukee.

The Brewers led 3-0 after the first inning. Thames doubled with one out and Ryan Braun singled to put runners on the corners. Shaw followed with a run-scoring double, Domingo Santana drove in a run with a groundout and Manny Pina capped the rally with a run-scoring double.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the third inning when Shaw and Santana each drove in a run. Chicago made it 5-2 on Schwarber’s blast in the bottom of the inning, but Milwaukee quickly got one back when Orlando Arcia led off the fourth with a homer.

In the sixth, Montero singled with one out and Javier Baez followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Almora, pinch hitting, drove in both with a single to left field to make it 7-6.

That chased Nelson, and then Jay greeted Hughes with a triple off the base of the wall in right-center to score Almora and tie it. After Schwarber grounded out with the infield in, Jay scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Hughes with Kris Bryant at the plate.

Bryant drove in an insurance run in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (strained right groin) allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Monday night. He threw 88 pitches (57 strikes) and appears ready to be activated from the 10-day DL. ”When we get back home, we’re gonna have to make a decision,” manager Craig Counsell said. ”He’s ready to go. We just have to figure out the best way to deploy it.”

Cubs: Anderson was hit in the lower left leg by a hard grounder in the first inning but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 7.36 ERA) makes his second start against Chicago this season in the series finale. He gave up four runs in four innings on April 8 and received a no-decision in an 11-6 loss.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 5.73 ERA) picked up the win against the Brewers on April 8.

