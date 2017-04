Runs galore at Coors

In addition to Turner’s huge night, Coors Field lived up to its reputation … The Rockies and Nationals combined for 27 runs, 29 hits, five homers, and the starting pitchers allowed a total of 15 earned runs … Seven players had more than one hit … Charlie Blackmon stayed hot with three hits and three more RBI … Bryce Harper is still hitting .400 after two more hits … Daniel Murphy was responsible for five of the team’s 15 runs … Nationals reliever Enny Romero earned the win after pitching a scoreless 1 1/3 … Romero had blown a save the previous night that would’ve given Washington their seventh straight win.