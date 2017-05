Quick Hits: Part I

Arizona owns the league’s sixth best offense, but Max Scherzer snuffed out the Diamondbacks and punched out 11 … Oakland pitcher Jharel Cotton tossed six innings and struck out nine in a win over the Twins … Miguel Sano earned the golden sombrero of the night with four strikeouts … Rays shortstop Tim Beckham hit two dingers in a 5-1 win over the Marlins … Beckham is owned in about 5 percent of FOX leagues despite boasting a respectable .278/.311/.536 with six homers and 15 RBI.