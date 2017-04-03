The Nationals’ star was fourth in the league last season drawing 108 walks, and saw his batting average plummet from .330 to .243. It shouldn’t take long to figure out whether he’ll see anything to hit or if he’ll continue to get the same treatment he did last season. Harper crushed the ball all spring with slashing .310/.423/793 with eight homers and 16 RBI. It’s clear Harper has all of the abilities (as I write this, he hit another Opening Day tater) that made him the 2015 MVP. The major variable will be if pitchers want to take the risk of putting anything over the plate for him to see.

Getty Images Thearon W. Henderson