Dylan Bundy - Orioles - SP

Along with Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy was Baltimore’s top prospect for years. After battling numerous injuries – including Tommy John surgery - which spanned several seasons, Bundy appeared in 36 games and started 14 for the O’s in 2016. Among pitchers with 100 minimum innings pitched, Bundy’s 8.53 K/9 ranked 41st just behind Jake Arrieta and John Lackey.

Bundy threw his fastball more than 61 percent of the time last season with an average velocity of nearly 94 MPH, but opposing hitters banged out a .279 average against that pitch. This isn’t ideal. He may not be the game changer the O’s or fantasy baseball prospectors had hoped for a few years back, but with Yovani Gallardo shipped off to Seattle, Bundy will have a role in the rotation. He’s still only 24 years old and coming off a season with a fantasy-friendly K/9 rate. Bundy as a late-round flier is fascinating.