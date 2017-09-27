Suns reward T.J. Warren with multi-year contract extension

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed forward T.J. Warren to a multiyear contract extension.

The contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is worth $50 million over four years.

“We are excited about extending T.J.’s contract,” said General Manager Ryan McDonough. “T.J. has improved every year, and we think he has the potential to continue to grow as he just begins to approach his prime. We view T.J. as an important part of our young core going forward and we are glad that we were able to reach an agreement on this extension.”

Warren, a 6-8, 215-pound forward, is entering his fourth NBA season and averaged career highs of 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 31.0 minutes in 66 games (59 starts) in 2016-17. The 24-year-old shot 49.5 percent from the field. He averaged 17.6 points on 56.0 percent shooting following last season’s All-Star break.

Warren has a career shooting percentage of 50.2 percent from the field while averaging 11.2 points per game.