Los Angeles Sparks re-sign All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have re-signed two-time WNBA All-Star guard Chelsea Gray.

Gray averaged a career-high 14.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 2018, earning All-Star honors for the second straight year. She is currently playing for Cukurova Mersin in the Turkish league playoffs. The Sparks begin their season on May 26.

Gray will be entering her fourth season with the Sparks. She was drafted 11th overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2014 and was acquired by Los Angeles in 2016. Gray led the WNBA in 3-point percentage in 2017, making 48.2% from beyond the arc.