Hawkins has career-high 21, Mystics whip Wings 86-62.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tianna Hawkins and Aerial Powers combined for 39 points off the bench and the Washington Mystics cruised to an 86-62 win over the winless Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Hawkins hit 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Powers was 6 of 10 with two 3s for 18. Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver added 14 points apiece for the Mystics (4-1) and Natasha Cloud had 13. Delle Donne had nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Dallas (0-4) had an 11-0 run in the first quarter and led 20-15. Washington, which has won four straight, went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter, taking a 25-24 lead on a Hawkins 3. A 7-2 surge in the last 70 seconds put the Mystics on top 40-34 at the break. The margin was 10 after three quarters and Washington dominated the fourth.

The Mystics went 12 of 31 from distance while the Wings were 3 of 14 and went 14 of 16 from the line while Dallas was 3 of 6.

Glory Johnson led Dallas with 15 points but only had 11 in the second half. Imani McGee-Stafford added 11 points.