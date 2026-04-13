2026 WNBA Draft Odds: UConn's Azzi Fudd Clear Favorite to be No. 1 Pick

Based on the odds, a UConn Husky will hear her name when the Dallas Wings make the first selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

But just how far ahead of the field does the clear favorite sit on the oddsboard to be drafted No. 1?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 13.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Number 1 Pick

Azzi Fudd (UConn): -575 (bet $10 to win $11.74 total)

Awa Fam (Valencia Basket): +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Lauren Betts (UCLA): +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Olivia Miles (TCU): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Flau'jae Johnson (LSU): +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Favorite Fudd: Not only is UConn's Azzi Fudd the favorite to be drafted No. 1, but at -575, she's favored by a mile. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 17.3 points per game for the Huskies this season, along with 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists. Fudd helped lead her team to a Final Four appearance this season, but UConn ended up falling to South Carolina. She was an integral part of the Huskies' 2025 national championship campaign, scoring 24 points in her squad's 82-59 victory over the Gamecocks before cutting down the final net. In addition to being named a 2026 AP First Team All-American, she's in the UConn record books as No. 5 in career 3-pointers made (292) and No. 1 in career free-throw percentage (92.5%).

LSU Long Shot: Flau'jae Johnson is the 5-foot-10 senior from LSU who, like Fudd, made quite a name for herself during her college career. Some of her accolades include being named a 2026 AP Third-Team All-American, earning first-team All-SEC honors in both 2026 and 2025 and being named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team. Johnson and her Tigers ended this season with an 87-85 loss to Duke in the Sweet 16. In that thrilling matchup, Flau'jae had 13 points and five rebounds.