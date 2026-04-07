Women's College Basketball
South Carolina's Staley Says Time To Move Past Skirmish With UConn's Auriemma
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina's Staley Says Time To Move Past Skirmish With UConn's Auriemma

Updated Apr. 7, 2026 5:05 p.m. ET

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says it is time to move past her Final Four skirmish with UConn coach Geno Auriemma that became the talk of the tournament.

Staley released a statement on South Carolina's X account on Tuesday in which she expressed her respect for Auriemma and said the two have spoken since South Carolina’s 62-48 victory on Friday night. The season ended with UCLA's runaway 79-51 win over South Carolina in Sunday's national championship game.

"With the college women’s basketball season behind us, it’s time to move forward and close the chapter on how our semifinal game with UConn ended," Staley wrote in her statement. "I spoke with Geno and I want to be clear — I have a great deal of respect for him and what he’s meant to the game. One moment doesn’t define a career and it doesn’t change the impact he’s had on growing women’s basketball.

"The standard at UConn is what it is because of him, and that’s something this game has benefited from. So I’m asking everyone to turn the page. Let’s refocus on what matters most, continuing to elevate our game, creating opportunities and pushing it forward. That’s always been my mission, and it’s not changing."

Staley's statement followed Auriemma's apology on Saturday after he went over to Staley in the final seconds of Friday night's game and appeared to chastise her. Coaches from both teams had to separate them. When the game finally ended, Auriemma walked off the court to the locker room without going back to shake hands with anyone from South Carolina.

[Women's CBK AP Top 25: National Champion UCLA is The Final No. 1 of 2025-2026]

"There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina," Auriemma said in his statement on Saturday.

"It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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