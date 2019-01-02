Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee uses strong defense to beat Pistons
Video Details
Steve Novak says the Bucks used strong defense, holding the Pistons to 98 points and 38% shooting to earn their first "W" of 2019
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618