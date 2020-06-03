Ric Bucher: The Clippers should be the NBA favorite, not LeBron and the Lakers
Vegas odds has the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite to win this year's NBA Finals. However, Ric Bucher believes that the Lakers are too reliant on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hear why Bucher believes that Kawhi and the Los Angeles Clippers should be favorites to win this year's championship.
