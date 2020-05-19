Ric Bucher weighs in on Michael Jordan’s pizza ‘poisoning theory’ during 1997 NBA Finals

Video Details

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss the 'poisoning theory' behind Michael Jordan's pizza delivery before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Hear why Ric Bucher believes that Michael Jordan was not intentionally food poisoned.

