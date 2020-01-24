Ric Bucher: Clippers should be worried about living up to high expectations, not locker room chemistry
Video Details
Ric Bucher joins Doug Gottlieb, Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss reports that role players on the Los Angeles Clippers are starting to resent the fact that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are receiving preferential treatment.
