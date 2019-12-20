Ric Bucher: Giannis is claiming the crown for ‘the most minute achievements’

Ric Bucher says a regular season game is too soon for Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to claim the NBA crown, even after his victory against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Jason Whitlock and Marcellus WIley agree, and why they think LeBron will settle the score later on in the season.

