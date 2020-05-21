Nick Wright reacts to Paul Pierce not including LeBron in his all-time Top 5

Video Details

Nick Wright reacts to Paul Pierce's all-time Top 5 which includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell, leaving LeBron James off the list. Nick says it's not a terrible top 5 - but gives a little history to why Pierce omitted LeBron from this list.

More Videos »