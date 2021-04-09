World Wrestling Entertainment WrestleMania 37: Matches, schedule, start time, how to watch and more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One night simply is no longer enough to house the spectacle that is the "Showcase of the Immortals."

WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37, airs this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday nights, capping off another incredible "WrestleMania Week."

To get you set for all of this weekend's action, here's everything you need to know about "The Granddaddy of Them All" — WrestleMania 37.

When is WrestleMania 37?

The event covers two nights, Saturday and Sunday, with main-card action beginning at 8 p.m. ET both evenings. The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET.

How can I watch WrestleMania 37?

For the first time since 2014, WrestleMania won't stream live on the WWE Network for domestic viewers in the United States. Instead, the action is available on NBC's Peacock streaming service, which gives subscribers access to all of WWE's pay-per-view events.

Where is WrestleMania 37 located?

The stage is set at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, which was also the venue for last year's WrestleMania during the pandemic.

Who is hosting WrestleMania 37?

This year there will be two hosts, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and current WWE superstar and Florida local Titus O'Neill.

Hogan, who is perhaps the name most synonymous with professional wrestling, headlined the first three Wrestlemania events, including his iconic match with Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III. He and The Rock delivered an all-time classic at WrestleMania X8. (Yes, that's how the number "18" was stylized.)

O'Neil was honored with the 2021 Warrior Award for his contributions to the Tampa community during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Who will perform "America the Beautiful"?

WrestleMania is no stranger to celebrities, and pop star Bebe Rexha will sing "America the Beautiful" on Night One of the event.

Will there be fans at WrestleMania 37?

Yes! This marks the first time a WWE pay-per-view will take place in front of a live crowd since March 8, 2020.

The crowd is expected to be roughly 25,000 people per night.

What are the matches?

NIGHT ONE

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

Raw Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Women's No. 1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad

NIGHT TWO

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

United States Championship: Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners

That's a lot of wrestling! Which five matches should I watch out for?

(according to WWE analyst Ryan Satin)

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

This triple-threat match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan is what WWE fans dream of. The storyline is perfect: heel Roman Reigns, "R-rated Superstar" Edge and babyface Daniel Bryan all battling for the title.

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

These phenomenal female athletes are coming into the match with plenty to prove, as it will be Banks' first singles match at WrestleMania and Belair's breakout moment.

Watch for Belair to show the world what she's made of and establish herself as one of the top women on the WWE roster.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre will attempt to regain his WWE championship from Bobby Lashley. After a 16-year journey, Lashley finally claimed the title, but as McIntyre has been carrying the Raw franchise, he might see the WWE world reward him for his efforts.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Former 24/7 champion and rapper Bad Bunny has been committed to his craft, relocating part-time to Orlando to train in the WWE Performance Center and making appearances on Raw since the Royal Rumble.

The whole feud began when Bad Bunny refused to collaborate with Miz and Morrison, and the buildup has been next-level, including the destruction of Bunny's very expensive Bugatti.

Sami Zayn (w/ Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens

YouTube star Logan Paul added a second big-name celebrity to appeal to a wider audience, as well as another layer to the match between longtime best friends and on-screen rivals.

Owens is coming off a pair of losses at the hands of Roman Reigns, while Zayn's entire storyline functions on the world working against him.

Anything else to know?

Get ready for a weekend loaded with WrestleMania content!

