UConn standout Azzi Fudd to make season debut as Geno Auriemma chases history

As Geno Auriemma sets aim at college basketball's all-time wins record Wednesday night at Gampel Pavilion, he will have an extra gift to turn to on his bench.

Azzi Fudd will make her season debut for the Huskies.

The senior guard, who missed all but two games last year with an ACL injury, has been ramping up at practice for the second-ranked Huskies and will make her return to the hardwood at 7 p.m. ET when Connecticut hosts FDU.

The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, Fudd has dealt with a career mired by injuries, resulting in the highly-anticipated buzz of her and Paige Bueckers being together on the hardwood at the same time getting dampered. The backcourt duo has only shared the court together a total of 17 times over the last four years.

But on Wednesday evening, the two will finally be together again and Fudd, a three-time gold medalist in USA Basketball programs and a three-time Washington, DC Gatorade Player of the Year, is hopeful that a stretch of three injury setbacks is behind her and that she can become a key piece in UConn's pursuit to end a nine-year national championship drought.

There are expected to be 60-plus former UConn players on hand as Auriemma goes for the historic feat of 1,217 wins on Wednesday night, which would surpass Stanford legend Tara VanDerveer's record.

