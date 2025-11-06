Women's College Basketball
UConn, South Carolina Scheduled to Face Off in Hall of Fame Women's Showcase
Women's College Basketball

UConn, South Carolina Scheduled to Face Off in Hall of Fame Women's Showcase

Published Nov. 6, 2025 11:13 a.m. ET

South Carolina and UConn are set to play each other the next two seasons.

The two women's basketba, hll powers will first play in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun, home of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun and host of the 2026 Big East championship, next November. The two teams will then play in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2027, the schools announced Thursday.

The Gamecocks and Huskies have combined to win eight of the last 12 NCAA championships, including UConn's victory over South Carolina last season, their record 12th NCAA championship.

The Huskies have won 11 of the 16 all-time meetings between the schools.

South Carolina will also play in the Ally Tipoff in 2026 against North Carolina and 2028 against N.C. State.

"We couldn’t be more excited to sign on to playing in the Ally Tipoff for the next three seasons," South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. "The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Ally know how to create great matchups and then roll out the red carpet for teams, and Charlotte is a tremendous basketball city that will welcome fans from every program and create an amazing atmosphere to play."

The Gamecocks will also head to Paris next year to open the season against Maryland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UConn Huskies
South Carolina Gamecocks
Women's College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: Anderson Shines While Texas Tech Sets Record

Last Night in College Basketball: Anderson Shines While Texas Tech Sets Record

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes