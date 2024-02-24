Women's College Basketball
Sahara Williams' 20 points power No. 23 Oklahoma past Oklahoma State, 91-56
Published Feb. 24, 2024 5:10 p.m. ET

Freshman Sahara Williams scored 20 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ran away from rival Oklahoma State in the second half to post a 91-56 victory Saturday, the Sooners' 20th win of the season.

The victory gives Oklahoma its 14th Big 12 win of the season, the first time since 2001-02 that the Sooners have won 14 conference games in back-to-back seasons. Coach Jennie Baranczyk is now 6-0 against the rival Cowgirls in her three seasons in Norman.

Williams scored the Sooners' first 10 points over the first three minutes of the second half to take a double-digit lead they never relinquished. The Sooners outscored Oklahoma State 29-13 in the third quarter and 48-21 overall after intermission. 

Oklahoma State did not score over the final 3:37 of the third quarter as the Sooners added nine unanswered points to take a 72-48 lead. The Cowgirls were outscored 19-8 in the fourth.

Skylar Vann had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (20-7, 14-2). Payton Verhulst added 14 points and 13 rebounds with five assists.

Hannah Gusters led Oklahoma State (13-14, 6-10) with 14 points. Anna Gret Asi added 12 points and Quincy Noble contributed 10.

Oklahoma plays its final regular-season home game on Thursday when the Sooners play host to No. 5 Texas after earning a 91-87 victory over the then-No. 10 Longhorns on January 24 at Austin.

Oklahoma State plays host to No. 22 West Virginia on Tuesday in its final regular-season home game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

