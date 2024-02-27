Ohio State-Iowa matchup breaks women's college basketball ticket record
Caitlin Clark and the No. 6 Hawkeyes have been must-see TV this season, and nearly everybody in Iowa City is vying to get tickets to see them play the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
In fact, the upcoming Big Ten powerhouse matchup has broken a women's college basketball ticket record, with the average price for a non-general admission ticket going for $491.
Ohio State (24-3 overall, 15-1 in Big Ten play) won the first matchup on Jan. 21, beating Iowa (24-4 overall, 13-3) in overtime, 100-92. Cotie McMahon led the way for the Buckeyes that game with 33 points and 12 rebounds, while Jacy Sheldon is Ohio State's top scorer this season, averaging 17.9 points per game.
Iowa is led by Clark, who's averaging a remarkable 32.1 points, 8.5 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.5/38.8/84.8. She recently became the all-time Division I men's and women's college basketball scorer, passing Pete Maravich for first place.
Sunday is the final regular-season game for both teams and senior day for Iowa.
