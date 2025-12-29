No. 17 USC Hands No. 20 Nebraska 1st Loss in Narrow Road Win

Londynn Jones scored all 13 of her points in a pivotal third quarter to help No. 17 USC rally for a 74-66 victory over previously unbeaten Nebraska on Monday in Big Ten Conference play.

Jones, who took just one shot in the first half and missed it, buried three straight 3-pointers after teammate Jazzy Davidson grabbed a rebound and scored to begin the third quarter. The Trojans (10-3, 2-0) used the 11-0 run to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 47-38 lead in less than two minutes.

The Cornhuskiers (12-1, 1-1) trailed 65-52 after three quarters but whittled the deficit to 69-65 on a rebound basket by Britt Prince with 2:42 left. Dunn answered with a basket and then made 1 of 2 foul shots with 59 seconds to go to help USC prevail.

Davidson and Kennedy Smith topped the Trojans with 17 points apiece. Davidson added eight rebounds and blocked five shots. Smith had nine rebounds and six assists.

Prince had 18 points and seven assists to lead Nebraska. Reserves Logan Nissley and Eliza Maupin both scored 10.

Nebraska made half of its 10 shots with two 3-pointers in the first quarter and went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line to lead 20-12.

Dunn and Davidson both scored four in the first 2:47 of the second period as USC used a 10-2 run to tie it 22-all. Davidson scored with two seconds to go to get the Trojans within 38-36 at halftime.

Up next

Nebraska: At No. 14 Iowa on Thursday.

USC: At No. 4 UCLA on Saturday.