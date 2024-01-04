Women's College Basketball No. 14 Indiana women perfect from field in first quarter, rout Michigan 80-59 for 11th straight win Published Jan. 4, 2024 10:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia combined for 25 first-quarter points to help Indiana jump out early and rout Michigan 80-59 on Thursday night for its 11th straight win.

Indiana (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) has won five of its last six games against Michigan (11-4, 2-1).

Indiana didn't miss a field goal in the first quarter, shooting 13-of-13 that included six 3-pointers, and were 4-of-6 from the free-throw line while building a 36-17 advantage.

Parrish scored 14 points with three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Scalia was 3-for-3 shooting from long range and made a pair of free throws for 11 points, and she also had five assists. Mackenzie Holmes made 4-of-4 buckets for eight points and Chloe Moore-McNeil chipped in a 3-pointer.

The Wolverines kept pace in the second quarter, but the Hoosiers opened the third on an 11-2 run for a 62-38 lead and cruised from there.

Holmes finished with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead Indiana, which shot 58% (26-of-45) overall that included nine 3s and were 19-of-29 from the line. Scalia scored 16 points and Parrish had 14, and the pair combined for 11 of the Hoosiers' 17 assists. Moore-McNeil added nine points and a game-high six rebounds.

Laila Phelia scored 23 points to lead Michigan.

Indiana plays at Nebraska on Sunday.

Michigan hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

