No. 10 Iowa Beats No. 12 Ohio State, 91-70, for Eighth Consecutive Win
No. 10 Iowa Beats No. 12 Ohio State, 91-70, for Eighth Consecutive Win

Updated Jan. 25, 2026 6:03 p.m. ET

Freshman Addie Deal had a season-high 20 points, Hannah Stuelke had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Ava Heiden had 18 points as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 12 Ohio State on Sunday, 91-70.

The Hawkeyes (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten), playing their third consecutive game against a ranked team, stayed at the top of the Big Ten standings with UCLA and extended their winning streak to eight. Iowa also snapped the seven-game winning streak of the Buckeyes (18-3, 7-2).

Stuelke had her sixth double-double of the season, matching a season-high in rebounds.

Chazadi Wright added 14 points for the Hawkeyes, who play at UCLA as part of a two-game West Coast trip next Sunday.

Iowa, which led by as much as 23 points in the second half, shot 57.8% from the field, held the Buckeyes to 34.8%, and had a 48-30 rebounding edge. The Hawkeyes had a 33-3 edge in bench points.

Jaloni Cambridge led Ohio State with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Chance Gray had 16 points and Ava Watson had 10.

Iowa lost starting guard Taylor McCabe to a knee injury on the first play of the game. McCabe, a senior who averages 8.5 points per game and leads the Hawkeyes with 49 3-pointers, had to be carried from the court by two staff members. She returned to the bench later in the first half with an ice pack on her left knee.

The Hawkeyes had two scoring runs in the first half to build a 48-32 halftime lead. They closed the first quarter with a 16-3 run to lead 24-14, then had a 13-2 run late in the second quarter to build a 48-29 lead, their biggest lead of the half. Iowa shot 57.6% from the field and held a 30-11 rebounding margin and a 21-0 edge in bench points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

