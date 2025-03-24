Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments from Day 4 Published Mar. 24, 2025 2:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament continues Monday with the final slate of second-round action.

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch ]

Here are all the top moments from Day 2 of the Round of 32:

No. 2 seed NC State's 3-point splurge caps rout of No. 7 seed Michigan State

ADVERTISEMENT

Aziaha James scored 26 points and second-seeded NC State made an NCAA Tournament program-record 15 shots from 3-point range in an 83-49 victory over seventh-seeded Michigan State in the women’s second round on Monday.

James connected for six 3s and Madison Hayes, who had 17 points, drilled five 3-pointers. Saniya Rivers added 17 points and 11 assists and Zamareya Jones had 12 points for the Wolfpack (28-6).

NC State will meet either Florida State or LSU in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday in Spokane, Washington. The Wolfpack will be in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in coach Wes Moore’s 12 seasons.

NC State began 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and 10-for-13 overall from the field to lead 25-9. The Wolfpack reached a season-high for 3-point baskets with 12 less than five minutes into the third quarter and kept going.

James and Hayes, both seniors in their final home game, combined for 32 points as the Wolfpack built a 47-23 halftime lead on the way to their 18th home win without a loss this season.

The Wolfpack’s five first-quarter 3s matched their most in any quarter this season. Then they did it again in the second quarter. NC State has won 20 consecutive home NCAA Tournament games. The Wolfpack hasn’t lost in the tournament in Raleigh in 42 years.

No. 1 seed Texas vs. No. 8 seed Illinois

No. 3 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 6 seed Iowa

No. 4 seed Maryland vs. No. 5 seed Alabama

No. 3 seed LSU vs. No. 6 seed Florida State

No. 3 seed North Carolina vs. No. 6 seed West Virginia

No. 2 seed UConn vs. No. 10 seed South Dakota State

No. 1 seed USC vs. No. 9 seed Mississippi State

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

share