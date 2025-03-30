Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments from Sunday's Elite Eight Published Mar. 30, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament continues Sunday with the first day of Elite Eight action.

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch ]

First, No. 2 seed Duke will once again face defending national champion and No. 1 seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks topped the Blue Devils earlier this season in a nonconference matchup, 81-70. On Friday, South Carolina escaped Maryland with a strong finish, while Duke used its stout defense to beat rival UNC in the Sweet 16.

Tonight, No. 3 seed LSU will meet top-seeded UCLA. The Tigers, who won the national title game two years ago, rallied to beat North Carolina State in the final minute to advance to the Elite Eight. The Bruins, behind a dominating performance from Lauren Betts, defeated Ole Miss to advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are Sunday's highlights!

No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 2 seed Duke

No. 1 seed UCLA vs. No. 3 seed LSU

Stay tuned for updates!

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

share