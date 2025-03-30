Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments from Sunday's Elite Eight
NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments from Sunday's Elite Eight

Published Mar. 30, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament continues Sunday with the first day of Elite Eight action. 

First, No. 2 seed Duke will once again face defending national champion and No. 1 seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks topped the Blue Devils earlier this season in a nonconference matchup, 81-70. On Friday, South Carolina escaped Maryland with a strong finish, while Duke used its stout defense to beat rival UNC in the Sweet 16.

Tonight, No. 3 seed LSU will meet top-seeded UCLA. The Tigers, who won the national title game two years ago, rallied to beat North Carolina State in the final minute to advance to the Elite Eight. The Bruins, behind a dominating performance from Lauren Betts, defeated Ole Miss to advance.

Here are Sunday's highlights!

No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 2 seed Duke 

No. 1 seed UCLA vs. No. 3 seed LSU

Stay tuned for updates!

Reporting by The Associated Press.

